Six Flags Darien Lake to celebrate holidays with drive thru light display

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is introducing a new holiday experience! It's called the Magic of Lights.

Guests will drive 1.5 miles through the theme park and campground which will be decorated in thousands of holiday lights.

The event runs from November 18 through January 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.