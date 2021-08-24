Six Flags Darien Lake to celebrate holidays with drive thru light display

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is introducing a new holiday experience! It's called the Magic of Lights.
Guests will drive 1.5 miles through the theme park and campground which will be decorated in thousands of holiday lights.
The event runs from November 18 through January 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The light show will be free to all current members and season pass holders, those tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets will go on sale later this fall.