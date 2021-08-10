Darien Lake hosting live auditions for Fright Fest

Six Flags Darien lake is hiring 200 positions for Fright Fest starting with live Scare Fair auditions on Friday.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is looking to hire people for over 200 positions for this year's Six Flags Fright Fest and is kicking of the search with live auditions at Scare Fair on Friday.

The Scare Fair is taking place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is looking for performers for various monster roles and make-up artists.

People can apply online at the Six Flags website or by texting "SCARE" to 220MONSTER.