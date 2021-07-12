Six Flags Darien Lake starts summer teacher hiring program

School staff can get free tickets and win money for school supplies.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake announced the start of Project Ed, a hiring initiative for teachers and school employees.

Educators who work at least part-time for eight weeks will be entered into a raffle to win up to $250 in gift cards for school supplies. Additionally, they will get Platinum Memberships their family and friends can also use. A Platinum Membership provides free or discounted admission at all Six Flags Theme Parks.

“Our team members are our greatest asset and we hope our local educators will look at this opportunity as a great way to enjoy their summer and earn some extra money for their classroom," said Park President Mark Kane. "Educators and school employees went above and beyond this past school year and it’s our pleasure to offer this opportunity for them.”