Underage drinking crackdown at summer concerts in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer concert season is back after a quiet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this week, investigators with New York State's "Operation Prevent" will be on patrol at popular music venues to watch for underage drinking and use of fake IDs to purchase alcohol.

Sweeps will be conducted at CMAC in Canandaigua, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Jones Beach, and the Lakeview Amphitheater.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office, Operation Prevent is "an ongoing effort to stop and prevent underage drinking, promote healthier choices among young New Yorkers and enhance roadway safety."

Those who are under the age of 21 found to be using fake IDs to buy alcohol can expect to be be ticketed and have their licenses revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year.

"New Yorkers fought hard against COVID-19, and because of their toughness, we can once again enjoy live music at the outstanding venues across this state," Governor Cuomo said. "As we continue to overcome the tragedies of the past year, I urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. Through this enforcement effort, investigators are working together to combat a dangerous problem and keep New Yorkers safe."