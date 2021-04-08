Silver Alert issued for missing Erie County woman

The Erie County Sheriff's Office activated the alert late Wednesday night

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has activated a Silver Alert for a missing North Collins woman.

According to the alert, 89-year-old Joanne Pederson suffers from on set dementia or a related cognitive disorder, and was reported missing just before midnight Wednesday night.

Pederson is listed as 4'10" and 140 pounds with brown eyes and curly gray hair.

The Sheriff's Office says she may be driving a 2007 Honda CRV, but its unclear where she may be travelling.