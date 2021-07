Marion Andres was last seen walking two puppies.

HOLLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking for help finding a missing woman from Holland.

They say 64-year-old Marion Andres was last seen wearing a pink and purple hat, blue jeans and a white sweatshirt. She was last seen walking two puppies.

Police say Marion has severe dementia.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact New York State Police at 585-344-6200.