TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are attempting to locate a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since June 11.

Alexis S. Marks is listed as 5 feet, 1 inch and 150 pounds. Police say she has a medium skin tone, black hair, and brown eyes.

If you see her, police ask that you contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 876-5300