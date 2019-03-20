BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it may not be 60 degrees just yet, it was a pretty nice sunny day here in Western New York, giving people a good chance to get outside.

How nice was today?

Perfect for a run, an ice cream cone or car wash, and clean off those filthy floor mats.

But to really appreciate the first day of spring, let's pause and reflect on that dreadful extreme winter weather we went through, a blizzard, multiple wind storms and freezing rain.

With spring finally here, many of you are probably itching to get onto the links.

"I'm definitely done with winter, can't wait for to kind of just walk outside in a T-shirt and shorts and not have to worry about freezing," said Shawn Wagner, who we found golfing.

Mayer Brothers in West Seneca is getting into the spring spirit, opening Wednesday, the earliest ever.

Usually Mayer Brothers, famous for their pies, donuts, cider and slushies, opens in August.

The company had about three weeks to prep.

"We've had a fantastic opening, we've had a lot of customers come in this morning. I've been here since 4 in the morning, I don't even know what time it is," said Colleen Nelson, a manager at Mayer Brothers. "If it goes well, I think it may happen every year."

At Botanical Gardens, some spring flowers are already on displays, such as tulips, daffodils and hydrangeas.

"We have our spring exhibit which is going to open on March 30th and had some beautiful spring bulbs bloom a little bit early, about a week and a half, and we noticed them in our greenhouses. And we just wanted to share the color and the smell of spring," said Erin Grajek, the vice president of Botanical Gardens.

And the Olmstead Parks has some cleanup to do now that spring is here, the Japanese Garden at the History Museum crews will be cleaning and getting ready for Cherry Blossom festival in May. At the Gold Course at Cazenovia Park, there's clean up from some flooding that has occurred.

A lot of us are already looking ahead, unfortunately we got rain, cold temps coming our way.

