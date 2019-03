BUFFALO, N.Y. — To step into Spring and get ready for Easter, Tim Hortons is rolling out with a new donut.

The Cadbury Mini Eggs Donut debuted Wednesday at all stores across the country.

The donuts are topped with white fondant, green sprinkles, and three Cadbury Mini Eggs.

Wednesday marked the official start of spring.

