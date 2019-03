WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Mayer Brothers has announced its cider mill will be opening on the first day of spring, on Wednesday, March 20.

People can now stop into the mill on Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca to get donuts to celebrate spring.

Other products sold include apple slushies, home style baked pies, candied apples, jams, maple syrup and artisan cheese.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Mayer Brothers "sweet" new partnership

Is apple cider vinegar good for you? A doctor weighs in

New York among leaders in apple, grape production