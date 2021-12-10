Shop South Buffalo returns Friday night

Complimentary shuttles and kids activities will also be part of the evening's festivities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't quite finished that Christmas shopping yet, South Buffalo is the place to be Friday night.

More than 50 businesses there will be offering promotions and discounts as part of the ninth year for 'Shop South Buffalo.'

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is spread out along Seneca Street, Abbott Road, South Park Avenue and beyond. Last year's event was scaled back due to the pandemic, but returns full force for this season.

The kickoff takes place in front of the Irish Immigrant Memorial outside the Buffalo Irish Center at 5 p.m. as the Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School choir and band entertain the crowd with Christmas carols.

Complimentary bus shuttles will be provided to take people around to the various venues. Face coverings will be required.

Kids can visit with Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dog Ears Bookstore at 688 Abbott Road. Live music will be performed throughout the night in front of Blake Realty at 880 Abbott Road.

There will also be a basket raffle to benefit the South Buffalo Community Table. South Buffalo Roots are collecting canned goods for the Community Table. You can drop off donations at Blake Realty from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The night will wrap up with a post party at 9 p.m. on the heated patio of the Blackthorn Restaurant on Seneca Street.

"We’re thrilled to be bringing Shop South Buffalo back for the ninth year," said Buffalo Common Council Member and event sponsor Christopher P. Scanlon. "This event is a celebration of everything that makes South Buffalo great: community, our local businesses and giving back. As we know all too well, the pandemic isn’t behind us yet and that’s especially true for our businesses. It’s as important as ever that we support them by shopping local and that’s what this event is all about. We are committed to doing it safely by moving the kick off and post party outdoors and adhering to masking guidelines."