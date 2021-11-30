Christmas market at Hofbräuhaus opens Friday

Event organizers say a portion of the proceeds raised from the event will benefit FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hofbräuhaus is getting in the holiday spirit by holding a Christmas market this winter.

The Christkindlmarkt officially kicks off Friday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., featuring a parade and a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

Based on authentic European Christmas markets, the event aims to combine cherished German traditions and local charm, to give shoppers a fun family friendly experience in the City of Buffalo while giving back to the community.

The outdoor market will showcase 30 local artisans over three weekends. Some of the unique items available for purchase include handcrafted pottery, folk art, paintings, wood crafted ornaments, and jewelry. Even more items will be on display in wooden chalets in the Biergarten at Hofbräuhaus, located at 190 Scott Street in Buffalo.

Those attending the market will also have the chance to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. There will also be visits from Krampus each weekend.

Event organizers say a portion of the proceeds raised from the event will benefit FeedMore WNY.

You can view the complete schedule of the market below:

First weekend

Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Second weekend

Friday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Third weekend

Friday, Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.