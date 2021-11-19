Tree lighting ceremonies being held across WNY

The holiday season is nearly here, and many WNY communities are preparing to celebrate the season. Check out our list of tree lighting ceremonies happening in WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The holiday season is just around the corner and several communities across Western New York are getting ready to celebrate the season.

Many tree lighting ceremonies are scheduled to take place in various locations over the next few weeks. You can check out some of the scheduled events below.

Buffalo

Roswell Park's annual Tree of Hope Celebration is scheduled for Friday, December 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The annual event honors people who are touched by cancer. Channel 2 is a proud media sponsor this year's event.

You can celebrate the start of the holiday season with a candle-lighting ceremony, live music, light show, and of course, tree lighting.

Admission is free, but will limited only to those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. You will have to pre-register for the event and show proof of vaccination.

You can register here: https://www.roswellpark.org/treeofhope

ACV Auctions is holding its downtown Christmas tree lighting celebration next month.

The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also serves as the official opening of the free ice-skating season. Skating will begin at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza at 5 p.m., with the countdown of the tree lighting happening at 6 p.m. There will also be a fireworks display over Fountain Plaza.

"We are delighted to carry on the tradition of free ice-skating in the heart of Downtown Buffalo with Presenting Sponsor ACV Auctions," said Michael T. Schmand, executive director of Buffalo Place, Inc.

"In partnership with the City of Buffalo and Rotary Club of Buffalo, Buffalo Place has managed the operation of this outdoor ice-skating rink for 24 years. Renovations to Fountain Plaza provide residents and visitors with an enchanting outdoor winter activity to enjoy all season long."

In addition, the event will feature a visit from Santa from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as holiday gifts. And this year Banner Farm of Perrysburg will be offering free horse and carriage rides around Fountain Plaza. There will also be live reindeer from Antler Ridge Farm in Hamburg.

Anyone looking to grab a bite to eat will be in luck. The Lunch Box will offer concession items in the event area.

Organizers note that while ice-skating is free, anyone who doesn't bring their own skates will be required to rent them. Ice skates are $2 for children and $3 for adults.

For more information about the event, click here.

Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga will be holding its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29 at the Cheektowaga Town Hall. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those who attend the event will be able to enjoy some Christmas carols from the Elementary Choral Group from the Cheektowaga-Sloan School District on the front stops of Town Hall. There will also be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and photo opportunities with both.

In addition to the Christmas Tree lighting, there will also be a mini fire truck, ATV and police parade.

And don't forget to check out the Cheektowaga Historical Museum. Families will be able to walk through the museum, and children will have the chance to participate in a treasure hunt and tour the red train caboose.

During the event Supervisor Diane Benczkowski, Legislator Tim Meyers, and Assemblymember Monica Wallace will be holding a hat and glove donation drive. Donations will be accepted under the Christmas tent for the Cheektowaga Boys & Girls Club.

Click here for more information.

Lewiston

Lewiston is holding a "Lighting of the Tree" event next month at Academy Park. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

In addition to the holiday tree lighting, the event will feature live music and dance performances from the St. Peter School Choir and the Lewiston Dance Center.

For anyone who is looking to get a bit to eat at the event is in luck. Event organizers say there will be treats from the Lewiston Library. And Santa will be taking time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance.

The event is free to attend.

Depew

The Village of Depew is holding its Holiday Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29.

The holiday event will take place at 6 p.m. at Fireman's Park located at 90 Gould Avenue. In addition to the tree lighting, there will be music by the Depew High School Chorus and open skate with a canned good donation.

Food trucks will be on site for anyone looking to grab a quick bite. There will also be marshmallow roasting.

Santa will also be stopping by. Event organizers say the big man in red will arrive on a fire truck to light the tree and read a holiday story.

West Seneca

West Seneca will be holding its first Christmas tree lighting celebration next month.

The celebration is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. behind the West Seneca Town Hall. The event will feature holiday musical entertainment, fire trucks, food trucks and children's activities including Santa's workshop.

For more information contact Dave Driscoll at (716) 697-1468 or Lynn Driscoll at (716) 725-7744.

Lockport

New York Beer Project (NYBP) will be holding its annual community tree lighting ceremony this weekend to spread some holiday cheer.

The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside NYBP, which is located at 6933 South Transit Road. According to NYBP, they will be lighting up Lockport's tallest tree at 26 feet with over 6,500 sparkling lights.

NYBP will also be releasing a new beer, which is brewed with "holiday spices" to taste like a gingerbread cookie.

Fredonia

A holiday tree lighting ceremony is being held in the Village of Fredonia next month, featuring fun activities for the whole family.

The tree lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the park on Temple Street near Main Street. There will also be a fun family festival all day long.

As part of the event, there will be a holiday craft show featuring over 25 vendors at Fredonia Grange No 1 (58 W Main St) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be cookie decorating at the Fredonia Methodist Church, an adult ugly sweater contest, a basket raffle and the Festivals Fredonia Giving Tree, which will be collecting hates, gloves and boots for Fredonia Central School & Partners in Kind.

Then Santa will be coming to town around 10:30 a.m. to read stories at the Darwin R. Barker Library.

In addition to those events there will be food vendors in the park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as hot cocoa, Woodbury Winery and Three Chord Bourbon samples, and ornament crafting.

The holiday parade will kick-off at 5 p.m. with the arrival of Santa for the official tree lighting.