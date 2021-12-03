Town of Tonawanda, Amherst promote shop local this holiday season

Both town supervisors say there's a lot of things going on in Erie County, and they want residents to know that going out and shopping local is completely safe.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two local leaders are promoting shop local this holiday season.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa and Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger talked about the busy holiday shopping season, and both are promoting, supporting and shopping at small businesses.

Both town supervisors say there's a lot of things going on in Erie County, and they want residents to know that going out and shopping local is completely safe.

"The Town of Amherst is having a small business and artisan winter market at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village. It's from 10am to 2pm, and it is free and open. There will be over 25 vendors there," says Kulpa.