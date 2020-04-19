BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was taken to the hospital and three people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a two alarm fire broke out Saturday night on Buffalo's East Side.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the fire at 805 East Delavan Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Fire officials say a man in his late 60's was rescued from an upper floor of the residence and was taken to ECMC to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor; however, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The damage is estimated at $100,000, and also caused exposure damage to the residence next door. The damage to 807 East Delavan Avenue is estimated at $35,000.

Fire officials say one of their vehicles was involved in an accident while responding to the fire with lights and sirens. Both the fire official and the other driver were injured in the crash.

The fire official was treated and released from a local hospital; however, the other driver's condition is unknown at this time.

