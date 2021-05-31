Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus was chosen by a state-appointed committee by an 8-0 vote.

ROMULUS, N.Y. — A site in Romulus, Seneca County has been chosen as New York's first state veterans cemetery.

Governor Cuomo made the Memorial Day announcement that by an 8-0 vote, a state-appointed committee has chosen Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at the site of the former Sampson Naval Training Station and Air Force Base.

The decision brings New York one step closer to establishing a permanent, State-owned resting place to honor the service and sacrifice of the state's veterans and their family members.

"We are forever indebted to the brave New Yorkers who served our nation in uniform and made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can continue to live freely and safely, and we will never forget their contributions to society," Governor Cuomo said.

"Our promise has always been to establish a permanent monument to these heroes and provide their family members — and people from across the state—a place to visit and honor their memories, and this site selected in Romulus is the perfect location for a sacred, final resting place. It's an honor to establish the first state cemetery to honor homegrown heroes and I look forward to seeing the site open for New Yorkers and their families."

Sampson Veterans Memorial is situated on 162 acres along the eastern shore of Seneca Lake, located a short distance from Waterloo, which is recognized as the birthplace of the Memorial Day holiday.