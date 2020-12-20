Wreaths laid at veteran tombstones on National Wreaths Across America Day

Volunteers from the Regional Council of Carpenters placed wreaths at Evergreen Cemetery Field of Honor in Eden honoring the servicemen and women buried there.

EDEN, N.Y. — As we celebrate the many kind acts of Western New Yorkers this holiday season, many are also taking time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and can't be with us.

Saturday, volunteers from the Regional Council of Carpenters placed wreaths at Evergreen Cemetery Field of Honor in Eden honoring the servicemen and women buried there. The event was part of national Wreaths Across America Day.

"In a year unlike any other, we are proud to once again participate in Wreaths Across America Day to show our deep thanks and appreciation for the service and sacrifice of our veterans – many of whom we have lost this year due to the pandemic," said Nicole Grodner, Carpenters Local 290 Council Representative and New York Chair of the Sisters in the Brotherhood Committee. "It is a privilege to be able to show up for our communities by honoring their loved ones and our local heroes, and we are sincerely grateful to volunteer our time on this special day throughout the country."

Similar wreath layings were held across the state and the country including at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

“The 2020 theme for Wreaths Across America has been ‘Be an American worth fighting for,’ and this year I have been blessed to see my fair share,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “The determination of the American people and their commitment to the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, made it possible for us to move forward this year, safely. We are humbled, and forever grateful for the outpouring of support from all across the country.”