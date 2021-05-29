Red Cross volunteers plant flowers at graves of unclaimed WWI veterans

The flowers were planted at 82 gravesites that surround an American Red Cross monument at the Riverdale Cemetery in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Red Cross volunteers on Saturday planted flowers at the graves of unclaimed World War I veterans in Lewiston.

The flowers were planted at 82 gravesites at the Riverdale Cemetery in Lewiston. The volunteers are members of the American Red Cross of Western New York Service to the Armed Forces committee.

The gravesites surround an American Red Cross monument at the cemetery. They were bought by the former Niagara Falls chapter for unclaimed veterans of World War I in January of 1919.

“The ability to work with and support our veterans and their families every day is such meaningful work,” Lisa Taibi, the Service to the Armed Forces & International Services regional program manager, said in a statement.

“Being able to honor the memory of those veterans who are no longer with us is a heartfelt opportunity for which we are deeply grateful. It is our honor to plant flowers and place an American flag for each and every one of these brave soldiers in recognition of their sacrifice this Memorial Day.”

The Service to the Armed Forces committee members are volunteers who deliver help support members of the military, veterans and their families, according to the Red Cross.