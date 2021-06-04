Say hello to 'Squishy', the Pacific red octopus at the Aquarium of Niagara

Aquarium of Niagara announces the top vote getter out of three choices for the name of its newest resident.

And the winner is....Squishy! The Aquarium of Niagara announced the winning choice out of three possible names for its new female Pacific red octopus.

The top vote getter garnered 44% of the more than 6,200 votes cast beating out Octavia (37%) and Bean (19%).

The arrival of Squishy has been much anticipated since the passing of the Aquariuim's giant Pacific ocutopus, Babs, in November 2020. Her arrival had been delayed due to the pandemic and on-going closure of the US-Canada border.