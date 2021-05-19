Tops donates rare orange lobster to Aquarium of Niagara

The lobster named Tangerine was donated to the Aquarium of Niagara on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local lobster has a new home now at the Aquarium of Niagara.

Tangerine, a rare orange lobster, was donated Wednesday from the Batavia Tops to the Aquarium of Niagara.

Representatives from the Aquarium of Niagara met some employees at the Tops location to accept the grocery store's donation.

Tangerine will now serve as an ambassador along with two other lobsters named Larry and Blue. Larry was donated from Tops back in 2020, and Blue came from Wegmans.