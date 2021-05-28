Aquarium of Niagara to extend hours for the summer and bring back sea lion demonstrations

The Aquarium continues to operate at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara Falls will be open longer for the summer and thanks to the easing of COVID-related restrictions, will be bringing back some of its most popular attractions.

Starting Saturday, May 29, the Aquarium will Sunday-Thursday, 9 AM until 7 PM and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 AM until 9 PM. Those hours will be in effect through Labor Day.

Daily presentations, including sea lion demonstrations will be offered four times a day. Also returning will be seal and penguin feedings sessions as well as educator presentations.

“Animal programs enhance the visitor experience and help guests make important connections with our animals,” said Gary Siddall, President & CEO. “We are happy that can safely reintroduce public programming as we head into the summer season, and our extended hours allow us to accommodate guests who may not feel comfortable visiting during hours of peak attendance.”

The attractions continues to operate at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. Also, aquarium officials respectfully requests that all guest wear masks while in the building, regardless of vaccination status in order to provide a safe environment for everyone, including families with small children who are not yet vaccine-eligible.