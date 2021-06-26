Roycroft Summer Festival June 26 & 27 in East Aurora

Fine art in wood, metal, and fabric will be on display, along with jewelry, clay, glass, book arts, prints, drawing, painting, and photography.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Roycroft Summer Festival returns to the Classic Rink in East Aurora for a third year this weekend.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

Admission is $5 for adults. Children 16 and under get in for free.