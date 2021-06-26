Roycroft Summer Festival June 26 & 27 in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Roycroft Summer Festival returns to the Classic Rink in East Aurora for a third year this weekend.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.
Fine art in wood, metal, and fabric will be on display, along with jewelry, clay, glass, book arts, prints, drawing, painting, and photography.
Admission is $5 for adults. Children 16 and under get in for free.
You can purchase a ticket for the Roycrofters-At Large Association (RALA) goodie box raffle. The box is valued at more than $5,000 and contains items created by Roycroft Artisans and Master Artisans. (The drawing will be held on February 20, 2022, at the 35th National Arts and Crafts Conference, at the Grove Park Inn in Ashville, North Carolina.)