Free Summer Family Film Series returns to The Aurora Theatre

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — If you're looking for a free, family activity this summer, you can head to The Aurora Theatre for its Summer Family Film Series.
The free showings are every Wednesday at 11 a.m. starting on June 30th.
- June 30 - "Home"
- July 7 - "The Secret Life of Pets"
- July 14 - "Madagascar"
- July 21 - "Paddington 2"
- July 28 - "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
- August 4 - "Smallfoot"
- August 11 - "Minions"
- August 18 - "Bee Movie"
- August 25 - "The Wizard of Oz"
The series is sponsored by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and 1st Priority Mortgage, Inc.
“It is with great excitement that our Howard Hanna East Aurora family of agents announces our continued partnership with the Aurora Theatre," said Tom Mason East Aurora Branch Manager at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. "Many of us can trace our first memories of going to the movies right back to this very theatre, which has been a staple in our East Aurora community for generations. We are absolutely honored to help continue the tradition of memories being created right here on Main St. in East Aurora for many more generations to come. We can’t wait to see everyone in this wonderful community at the movies this summer!”
The annual coloring contest also returns this summer.
Families can pick up coloring contest sheets at at The Aurora Theatre and the Howard Hanna East Aurora office. Completed entries can be taken to Howard Hanna's East Aurora office at 280 Main St. for judging.
The grand prize is a $150 East Aurora Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. There are additional prizes for the runner-ups. Winners will be chosen by Labor Day.