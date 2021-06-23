Free Summer Family Film Series returns to The Aurora Theatre

“It is with great excitement that our Howard Hanna East Aurora family of agents announces our continued partnership with the Aurora Theatre," said Tom Mason East Aurora Branch Manager at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. "Many of us can trace our first memories of going to the movies right back to this very theatre, which has been a staple in our East Aurora community for generations. We are absolutely honored to help continue the tradition of memories being created right here on Main St. in East Aurora for many more generations to come. We can’t wait to see everyone in this wonderful community at the movies this summer!”