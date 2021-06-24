x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

Borderland Music + Arts Festival announces headliners for September event

Jason Isbell and The Revivalists are among the musical acts scheduled to perform at Knox Farm State Park on September 18 and 19.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Borderland Music + Arts Festival announced a slew of performers who will be featured at the East Aurora event on September 18 and 19.

In a Facebook post, event organizers said musical acts scheduled to perform at Knox Farm State Park include:

  • Jason Isbell
  • The Revivalists
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
  • Moon Taxi
  • Hiss Golden Messenger
  • Cam
  • Infamous Stringdusters
  • Tauk
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Neal Francis
  • Ghost of Paul Revere
  • TK & the Holy Know-Nothings
  • Adia Victoria
  • Big Easy in Buffalo presenting John Papa Gros Band
  • Workingman’s Dead
  • Organ Fairchild
  • Grub
  • Uncle Ben’s Remedy
  • Cole Gallagher
  • A Girl Named Genny
  • Mom Said No
  • Never Ben
  • Brass Machine
  • Folk Faces

Like so many other events, the Borderland festival was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More bands are expected to be announced between now and the event.

Tickets are now on sale.

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles