Borderland Music + Arts Festival announces headliners for September event

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Borderland Music + Arts Festival announced a slew of performers who will be featured at the East Aurora event on September 18 and 19.
In a Facebook post, event organizers said musical acts scheduled to perform at Knox Farm State Park include:
- Jason Isbell
- The Revivalists
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
- Moon Taxi
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- Cam
- Infamous Stringdusters
- Tauk
- Molly Tuttle
- Neal Francis
- Ghost of Paul Revere
- TK & the Holy Know-Nothings
- Adia Victoria
- Big Easy in Buffalo presenting John Papa Gros Band
- Workingman’s Dead
- Organ Fairchild
- Grub
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy
- Cole Gallagher
- A Girl Named Genny
- Mom Said No
- Never Ben
- Brass Machine
- Folk Faces
Like so many other events, the Borderland festival was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More bands are expected to be announced between now and the event.
