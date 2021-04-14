Roger Tory Peterson Institute seeking local artist to create indoor mural

The institute is looking for a local artist to create an indoor mural that will cover a wall of its new 'Art & Nature Lab.'

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Calling all artists. The Roger Tory Peterson Institute needs your help to create a mural showcasing the life and legacy of Roger Tory Peterson.

The institute is looking for a local artist to create an indoor mural that will cover a wall of its new "Art & Nature Lab," which will be designated as creative space for children and families. The mural would covered 200 square feet.

“RTPI wants everyone to have their own flicker moment, their own 'Roger' experience,” said Arthur Pearson, CEO of RTPI. “We are converting an under-utilized multi-purpose room into an Art & Nature Lab – a dedicated creative space for children and families. The new Art & Nature Lab will be designed and programmed to provide everyone an opportunity to channel their nature experience into a creative work of art – and to use art to forge a deeper awareness, appreciation and love of nature.”

Born and raised in Jamestown, NY, Roger Tory Peterson was enthralled with nature from a young age. Now, the Roger Tory Peterson Institute aims to serve as a "gateway to the natural area wonders that inspired Roger to his career as one of the world’s premier artist-naturalists."

“We seek to commission an artist to design and execute a mural, depicting the life and legacy of Roger Tory Peterson, a local kid who went on to become the father of the modern field guide,” Pearson said. “He travelled to every continent on earth in search and celebration of the birds he loved. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and countless other awards. He was loved and admired throughout the world as an international ambassador for nature.”

Those interested in commissioning the mural must submit their proposal by Friday, April 30. Proposals can be emailed to Assistant Curator Jane Johnson at jjohnson@rtpi.org.

From there, up to three artists will be selected to move onto the second round. The finalists will each be paid $250 to submit a design drawing for the mural. Those designs would be due Friday, May 28. The winner will then be announced on June 15, and will be paid $3,000 to finalize the design and create the mural. The artist will also be reimbursed up to $500 for supplies.