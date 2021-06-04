Grant Street Global Voices Mural being relocated

Schools, businesses and public gathering spaces can apply for one or more panels to remain on permanent display in the neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Grant Street Global Voices Mural will be relocating in order to preserve its legacy in May.

Young Audiences of Western New York, in conjunction with Council Majority Leader David A. Rivera say it will preserve its legacy and ensure that its celebration of the New American and refugee experiences in buffalo are highlighted for years to come.

Right now, the Grant Street Global Voices Mural is located at Lorigo's Meating Place on 185 Grant Street. It will be removed on May 14, 2021. Panels will be distributed to members of the West Side community.

Schools, businesses and public gathering spaces can apply for one or more panels to remain on permanent display in the neighborhood.

Community partners who accept one or more panels to display will receive a commemorative print of the mural to provide context to the panel on view. Young Audiences of Western New York will also provide panel recipients with a map highlighting all mural panel locations for the community to view.

"This project was originally created as a community-wide initiative, so we want to ensure that this mural lives on throughout the same community that helped to bring it to life nearly a decade ago,” said Executive Director of Young Audiences of Western New York, Amelia Schrader. “Distributing panels from the Mural will ensure that visitors, residents, and local entrepreneurs can continue to collectively celebrate the heritage of this proud global village for decades to come.”