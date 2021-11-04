Photo galleries: Complete Guide 2 Public Art in Buffalo and Western New York

2 On Your Side has visited hundreds of locations where murals, paintings, and sculptures can be viewed from the car, on streets and sidewalks, and around parks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The complete Guide 2 Public Art in Buffalo and Western New York was launched in August of 2019, when it was impossible to ignore their beauty.

A lot of time was spent visiting public art in the Buffalo area and in Niagara Falls, but more and more murals are going up in Dunkirk, Medina, Gowanda, and elsewhere around Western New York.

Some of these murals are created by artists who were born and raised here. Other artists were recruited from across the nation and the globe, to showcase their talents here with lasting images.

Some of the art can easily be spotted while driving. Other art might be tucked away in alleys and tend to be best spotted while on foot.

2 On Your Side checked out hundreds of locations where public art can be found while in the car, walking on sidewalks, or cruising around parks.

You can check out the photo galleries below. They are broken down into Buffalo neighborhoods and Western New York communities.

Walk around, explore your own neighborhood.

Drive around, visit an area you’ve never been to before.

Visit these locations, snap photos, post them to social media, then tag them with #BeOn2 share them with us using the Near Me feature on the WGRZ app.

BUFFALO NEIGHBORHOODS

ERIE COUNTY