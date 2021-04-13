Public art project announced in memory of Sister Karen Klimczak

Sister Karen Klimczak, the founder of Peaceprints of WNY, was killed by one of the men she dedicated her life to helping at the Bissonette House.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A champion of peace in Buffalo will be remembered with public art a decade and a half after her death.

Wednesday is 15 years to the day since Sister Karen Klimczak, the founder of Peaceprints of WNY, was killed by one of the men she dedicated her life to helping at the Bissonette House for parolees on Buffalo's east side.

On Tuesday, Peaceprints of WNY, along with 2020 class of Leadership Buffalo, announced that there will be a new mural on the Bissonette House in her honor.

“Sister Karen’s keen understanding of our justice system and unique approach to service allowed her to become a reentry pioneer in our community. She believed in the power of storytelling to transform perceptions and leaving imprints of peace wherever we go,” said Cindi McEachon, Chief Executive Officer, Peaceprints of WNY. “I can’t think of a better way to honor Sister Karen’s legacy than by coming together to tell a powerful, thought-provoking story through art that realizes the impact of our justice system and emboldens her vision.”

“Leadership Buffalo is proud to partner with Peaceprints on this important project to showcase the good work they are doing to help rebuild lives,” said Althea Luehrsen, Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Buffalo. “This project is especially meaningful as Leadership Buffalo, class of 2020, has partnered on this project with Peaceprints after learning of their important mission during their year at Leadership Buffalo”.

The mural will be installed this summer on the side of Bissonette House. The artist with the winning design will be decided by a panel of judges at the end of May. That person will also be awarded $10,000 towards the project.