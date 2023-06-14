Road closures for J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in North Buffalo

The race begins at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday. More than 7,000 runners from 235 companies in WNY are participating.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 41st J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is planned for this Thursday starting at Delaware Park.

Parkside Ave., Amherst St., Nottingham Terrace, and Delaware Ave. will have heavy traffic during the evening rush hour, as well as the area around Buffalo State due to shuttle services to and from the race.

Amherst St. between Colvin Blvd. and Nottingham Terrace will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Delaware Ave. from Amherst St. to West Ferry St. will be closed from 6:10 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

All exits onto Delaware Ave. from the Scajaquada Expressway will be closed beginning at 6 p.m.

If you are attending the event as a participant or spectator, it is recommended you use the off-site parking and the free shuttle service from Buffalo State College.

Parking is available at Buffalo State College in Lots G20, G21, G22, and R13.

The free shuttle will run before the race from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again after the race from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.