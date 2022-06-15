Traffic, parking information for J.P. Morgan Chase Corporate Challenge

This year's 3.5-mile road race will kick off Thursday at 6:25 p.m. and will include nearly 6,000 runners from over 200 Western New York companies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge will return to Delaware Park this week and in result, several road closures are planned in the area.

This year's 3.5 mile road race will kick off Thursday, June 16 at 6:25 p.m. and will include nearly 6,000 runners from over 200 Western New York companies. To accommodate for the race, Amherst Street will be closed to traffic from Colvin Avenue to Nottingham Terrace from 5 p.m. to 8:15 a.m.

The primary race course on Delaware Avenue will be closed to traffic from 6:30 p.m. to about 8:15 p.m. Event organizers note the street closures will also affect Amherst Street to West Ferry Street as well as parts of Nottingham Terrance and Middlesex Road.

Click here to view the race course.

Drivers should also expect heavy traffic around Buffalo State College from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Traffic is also expected from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Parkside Avenue exit from the I-198.

Parking is limited in the surrounding neighborhoods, so race organizers are encouraging participants to park at Buffalo State College and use the shuttle service. Parking will be available in lots G20 to 622.

The free shuttle service will run between the Buffalo State parking lots and the race site prior to the race from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., then after the race the shuttle service will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Event organizers are warning drivers that parking will not be allowed in the grass areas in and around Delaware Park. In addition, parking will not be allowed at Medaille College. Anyone who parks illegally will be ticketed and towed.