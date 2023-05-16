48th Consecutive Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo

Celebrating freedom June 17th & 18th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year marks the 48th consecutive year of The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo, this annual celebration brings the whole community together with educational events, culturally activities, food and entertainment taking place on Saturday, June 17th & Sunday, June 18th at Martin Luther King. Jr. Park (the intersection of Best Street and Fillmore Avenue). The official Juneteenth Festival flag raising takes place on June 9th at Niagara Square.

Juneteenth of Buffalo festivities kick-off during Sankofa Days, June 3rd – 15th to engage the community in cultural arts and activities leading up the main festival events. Sankofa Days events are free and open to the public, Click Here for more information.

Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo begins with the annual Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 17th at 11am. The parade begins at Juneteenth of Buffalo Headquarters at 1517 Genesee Street at Moselle Street and proceeds west on Genesee Street towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Activities and celebrations continue throughout the weekend with live entertainment, children’s activities, arts and food vendors, cultural and educational programs.

Juneteenth commemorates the date that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas announcing the end of slavery on June 19th, 1865. Buffalo was one of the first US cities to create a Juneteenth Festival. In 1976 The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo was organized by a community-based organization, B.U.I.L.D., as a culturally relevant alternative to the country's Bicentennial Celebration. Buffalo’s first Juneteenth Festival included painted murals and vendors featuring ethnic items and food along with entertainment and family activities. Since then, a dedicated group of volunteers have continued the tradition in Western New York.

Juneteenth of Buffalo, Inc exists exclusively for charitable and educational purposes with the mission to actively preserve and promote the broad spectrum of African heritage through educational and cultural activities that benefit the whole community.