Ride for Roswell 2023 Ride Registration is open!

Join us for one of the Nations largest charity cycling events on Saturday, June 24th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official! Ride for Roswell 2023 Registration is now open! Register today and be a part of one of the nations' largest charity cycling events. The Ride for Roswell will take place Saturday, June 24th, bringing together a community to celebrate cancer survivors, pay tribute to those we've lost and raise money to find cures for cancer.

The 2023 Ride for Roswell offers two ways to ride: at University at Buffalo on Saturday, June 24th, or Ride Your Own Way throughout the summer.

This year's ride event will have a whole new layout at UB! More space for riders to assemble and celebrate! There are nine ride routes to choose from this year from 5 to 100 miles! Riders of all levels are welcome from whether you are a recreational rider to endurance riders you can choose the ride route that is right for you. 2023 also brings back the popular 44-Mile Canada Route for those who want to take the ride across the border and back.

The funds raised at the Ride for Roswell support Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's groundbreaking research and clinical trials, innovative treatments, and technologies along with quality-of-life programs for cancer patients and their families.

Ch 2 is sponsor of the Ride for Roswell.