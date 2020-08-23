RiverWorks hopes to have a ferris wheel in 2021

The Buffal-O Ferris Wheel is a new attraction RiverWorks hopes to make a reality with the help of investors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the ferris wheel at Fantasy Island, which gave picturesque views from the Falls to Buffalo, to the Niagara SkyWheel, which tourists enjoy for its view of the falls, ferris wheels have long been a special memory for Western New Yorkers and visitors to the region.

As soon as next year, a new ferris wheel could be coming to Western New York, and this wheel would provide a different view of our area: the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo RiverWorks announced Thursday that they plan to open the Buffal-O Ferris Wheel on their property in 2021.

The company has mentioned local investors are what allowed their company to grow, and that they will be looking for community support on this project.