Coast Guard message to boaters and kayakers: stay clear of incoming commercial vessels

Those who interfere with commercial traffic could be subject to a fine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo has a special warning for recreational boaters and kayakers in the Buffalo River: stay clear of incoming commercial deep draft vessels.

The Coast Guard says that deep draft vessels are commuting through the Buffalo River between the Buffalo Lighthouse and RiverWorks and there is a risk of having your vessel or kayak overturned if you get too close.

Authorities also ask that boaters and kayakers do not block the navigable waterway or try to touch the sides of the vessels.