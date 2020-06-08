Bash for Mercy Flight canceled due to COVID-19

Annual event was set to take place at Riverworks on August 15 after being postponed from June due to the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major fundraiser for Mercyflight was postponed and is now canceled for this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Bash for Mercy Flight had already been delayed from June until August 15 due to COVID-19. The non-profit says the difficult decision to now cancel the event, set to take place at Riverworks, was necessary for the health and safety of the community.

Next year's event will be held in conjunction with Mercy Flight's 40th anniversary and is now scheduled for Riverworks on June 4, 2021.