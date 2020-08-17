11 Day Power Play starts with COVID restrictions

Coronavirus restrictions made it impossible for organizers to have an ice hockey event so this year it is outdoors at Riverworks, and it will be street hockey

The 11 Day Power Play begins once again starting on Wednesday, with a few changes. Rather than a puck drop, it will be a ball drop.

Coronavirus restrictions made it impossible for organizers to have an ice hockey event at Harborcenter, so this year it is at Riverworks, and it will be a street hockey event, with no spectators.

Founders Mike and Amy Lesakowski will host a live stream for four hours every night.

Talking to everyone from players about why they play, to people from Roswell, Camp Good Days, Make-A-Wish and Oshie Children’s Hospital about where the funds raised will be used, and how important every dollar is.

“Every year, it’s important for us to raise awareness, and through our live stream we'll be able to bring the 11 Day Power Play to people at home,” Amy Lesakowski said. “That will allow us to connect with really more people than we've ever been able to. Cancer awareness in our community is really important, and what our beneficiaries do for our community is important to share.”

The live stream will enable them to continue fundraising efforts as well. They are approaching $1 million raised for the fourth year in a row.