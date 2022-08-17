x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Restauration Brewery coming this fall to Orleans County

Red White & Moo has taken off, providing a foundation for bigger plans and creating a base of customers when Restauration Brewery opens in Orleans County this fall.
Credit: Google Maps

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — When construction and permits delayed development plans for a new restaurant and brewery in Holley, the owners decided to open a small ice cream shop.

Red White & Moo has taken off, providing a foundation for bigger plans and creating a base of customers when Restauration Brewery opens in Orleans County this fall.

The ice cream shop opened in June at 51 Public Square, the site of a former First Niagara Bank branch, with a walk-up window built into the former ATM vestibule. Red White & Moo offers Perry’s ice cream products, smoothies, floats and coffee drinks.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Buffalo German Fest Cancelled This Year

Before You Leave, Check This Out