Restauration Brewery coming this fall to Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — When construction and permits delayed development plans for a new restaurant and brewery in Holley, the owners decided to open a small ice cream shop.

Red White & Moo has taken off, providing a foundation for bigger plans and creating a base of customers when Restauration Brewery opens in Orleans County this fall.

The ice cream shop opened in June at 51 Public Square, the site of a former First Niagara Bank branch, with a walk-up window built into the former ATM vestibule. Red White & Moo offers Perry’s ice cream products, smoothies, floats and coffee drinks.