District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda

The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal.

The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.

The restaurant joins Mississippi Mudds and Old Man River, which operate seasonally on the river. District 37 will be open year-round, with seating for about 130, said Frank Berrafato, who is partnering with his brothers Tony and Tom plus two long-time managers: Dana Wahler and Kevin Lake.