x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

The Chocolate Bar calls it quits downtown after 16 years in business

The business initially closed in February with a goal of reopening this spring.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Chocolate Bar in Buffalo appears to be closed for good, following a six-month shutdown for renovations.

The business initially closed in February with a goal of reopening this spring.

When reached by phone, owner Bill Panzica declined to comment on his plans for the site. However, a representative from building owner Benderson Development confirmed Panzica is seeking to find a buyer for either the business or its furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Macy's Place Pizzeria sets opening day for new Kenmore Location

Before You Leave, Check This Out