The Chocolate Bar calls it quits downtown after 16 years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Chocolate Bar in Buffalo appears to be closed for good, following a six-month shutdown for renovations.

The business initially closed in February with a goal of reopening this spring.

When reached by phone, owner Bill Panzica declined to comment on his plans for the site. However, a representative from building owner Benderson Development confirmed Panzica is seeking to find a buyer for either the business or its furniture, fixtures and equipment.