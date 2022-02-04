CloudKitchens shutdown leaves some tenants out thousands of dollars

Former tenants of Kenmore Kitchens say they lost thousands of dollars on the venture, and some are fighting to rebuild or relaunch their businesses.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Buffalo’s first multitenant ghost kitchen has closed, and tenants of the concept have mixed feelings about how it went down.

Former tenants of Kenmore Kitchens say they lost thousands of dollars on the venture, and some are fighting to rebuild or relaunch their businesses. The site was a venture of CloudKitchens, a California-based company with sites around the country.

“It definitely hurt my business in the long run,” said chef Tiera Josey, whose SZN Buffalo operated at the space for about six weeks. “It’s $25,000 I’m out. You can imagine how much that hurts as a small business owner.”