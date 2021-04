Buffalo firefighters were called to a house fire Saturday night at 146 Philadelphia Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a house fire Saturday night in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to 146 Philadelphia Street around 9:30 p.m. Fire crews say upon arrival, the attic was fully engulfed in flames, which then spread to the second story of the house.

It's estimated that the house sustained $175,000 worth of damage, with $90,000 to the contents.