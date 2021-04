Officials say the fire department was dispatched to the two-story home after a call came in around 2:10 p.m. They say the fire started upstairs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four adults and two children are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire tore through an Easton Avenue home on Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo officials say the fire department was dispatched to the two-story home after a call came in around 2:10 p.m. They say the fire started upstairs.

The damage was estimated at $43,000 to the building and $20,000 to the contents.