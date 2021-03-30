2 firefighters injured in 3-alarm fire on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo

A portion of Bailey Avenue from Dingens Street to Clinton Street is closed in both directions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire on Bailey Avenue near Clinton Street.

Photos from the scene show heavy smoke coming from a bowling alley/restaurant.

Buffalo Fire officials say the fire caused the roof of the building to collapse. They say there were several 50 gallon propane tanks on the roof at the time it collapsed. Firefighters currently have hoses on the tanks to keep them from igniting.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. One suffered minor burns, another fell about 4-5 feet. Both were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

At this time, there is no official cause of the fire. Fire officials say there were roofers working on the roof at the time, but could not say if any work being done there contributed to the fire.

