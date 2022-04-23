RecruitNY: Volunteer fire departments look for more help

Volunteer fire companies throughout the state held open houses Saturday to raise awareness, and to highlight the rewards of being a firefighter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteer fire departments across New York are struggling to bounce back after the COVID pandemic.

They say there's been decreased enrollment and attendance, along with increased call volume, so a statewide initiative called RecruitNY hopes to encourage more people to sign up.

Visitors got to try on gear, see demonstrations, and ask questions.

"We do all the training, so all we need is you to show up, show an interest, get involved," said Karl Kozlowski, senior captain of the Main-Transit Fire Department. "We'll train you, we'll certify you, and we'll get you to help the community."

Kozlowski added that there's a role for everyone at the fire department, including EMTs and office workers.