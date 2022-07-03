Cheektowaga fire company sending gear to Ukraine for first responders

The company donated about 30 sets of fire gear to the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Monday night, the Bellevue Fire Company in Cheektowaga is stepping up to help people in Ukraine.

They donated about 30 sets of fire gear to the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The church will be sending the gear off to first responders in Ukraine.

Firefighters said part of their job is to help their community even if it's on the other side of the world.

"You watch the news you can see that there are bombings and places are on fire over there, you see the firemen out there trying to put stuff out there in street clothes so here they've got some protection." Jim Havernick, the Board of Fire Commissioner said.

The volunteer firefighters at Bellevue hope other local fire companies will see what they're doing and want to donate some of their extra gear and equipment as well.