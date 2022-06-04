Buffalo Firefighter exam to be held June 4, 2022; Applications due in April

The exam is scheduled for June 4, 2022. The application deadline to register for the exam is April 29.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have ever wanted to be a firefighter, now is the time. The Buffalo Fire Department is looking for its next group of recruits.

The exam is scheduled for June 4, 2022. The application deadline to register for the exam is April 29.

There are currently 700 firefighters in the City of Buffalo, spread out across 19 fire stations.

The fire commissioner says it is crucial to keep the department fully staffed, especially during a pandemic.

"We had a lot of firefighters out with the virus and related issues that go along with that; family care and things of that nature. So, if we were not fully staffed at that time there was a possibly at that time we would have had to cut back on services," said Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

Before you can apply, you will need to meet the minimum qualifications:

All applicants must have graduated from High School, have a General Educational Development (GED), or a High School Equivalency Diploma at the time of appointment.

Age: There is no maximum age requirement for this examination. However, to be certified as eligible for appointment, applicants must have reached their 20th birthday by the date of their appointment. Candidates who are 19 years of age on or before the date of the examination will be eligible to participate in this exam, but will not be eligible for appointment until they reach their 20th birthday. Proof of age must be presented at time of appointment..

Future applicants will also be subject to a drug screening, pass a medical exam and psychological exam to determine if a candidate is fit for the position.





The fire department will be holding information sessions and open houses over the next few weeks. There will also be live demonstrations so candidates can get a sense of what to expect in an emergency.