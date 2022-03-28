Town of Tonawanda to no longer hold ceremony for fallen firefighters on Memorial Day

The town supervisor said the decision not to allow this on town property has nothing to do with the firefighters.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Some firefighters in the Town of Tonawanda are upset about no longer being allowed to hold a ceremony for fallen firefighters on Memorial Day.

The town supervisor said the decision not to allow this on town property has nothing to do with the firefighters. He also said that it has more to do with Memorial Day being a day to honor fallen military members.

At a town board meeting Monday night, community members had the chance to voice their concerns.

"To me, this is a kick in the butt to the firemen in this town who give us so much and I really want the town to reconsider and show respect not only to fallen members of the service but to our volunteer firefighters many of whom are veterans and many of our police officers are veterans."