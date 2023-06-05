Ransomville man dies after motorcycle, car collide in Lewiston

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Ransomville man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Friday.

The crash happened in the area of Creek Road and Jeffersons Way, where a car was parked on the shoulder of the road, facing north. The car "did a U-turn from the shoulder to the southbound lane and collided with the motorcycle," according to the Lewiston Police Department.

A resident nearby immediately provided first aid before Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 arrived. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

The Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash, with help from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit.

The man's name is being withheld, pending notification of the family.