20-year-old man dies in Amherst motorcycle crash on I-990

The crash happened on I-990 North, and Amherst Police was called to the scene around 2:50 p.m. Officers declared the man dead at the scene.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A 20-year-old died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-990 North, and the Amherst Police Department was called to the scene around 2:50 p.m. Officers declared the man dead at the scene.

The crash in being investigated by the Amherst Police Accident Investigation Unit. Police did not say where exactly the crash happened.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash or may have dash camera footage to call 716-689-1311.