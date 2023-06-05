Local leaders urge motorcycle safety and awareness on roads

The message Saturday was look twice and save a life.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and on Saturday, local officials kicked off motorcycle safety and awareness for the riding season.

American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) want all drivers to be aware of motorcyclists. They say be alert and don't be distracted because it leads to accidents.

"When you're on a motorcycle, you're sitting up a little higher than a car, and when you see a lot of people on their phones that's bad," said Lee Argen, with the ABATE group in Buffalo.

Added Erie County Sheriff John Garcia: "I can assure you that the Erie County Sheriff's Office has zero tolerance for drivers who threatens the safety of all riders as a result of their reckless distracted and imprudent operation of a motor vehicle"